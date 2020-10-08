Woman hit 3 Chicago police officers with SUV while intervening in traffic stop: police

article

A woman allegedly hit three Chicago police officers with her SUV Wednesday while intervening in a South Side traffic stop.

Shortly after officers stopped a driver at 11 a.m., Dawn Moore pulled up in an SUV and told officers she knew the man demanded they release him, Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said in an email.

Officers told the 30-year-old woman to leave, since she was blocking traffic, while they questioned the man regarding a minor traffic violation in the 10500 block of South State Street, Bartoli said.

But instead, Moore drove her 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon into a squad car, sideswiping it, and then tried to run over an officer, Bartoli said. Moore allegedly made a U-turn and struck another squad car as an officer was exiting before she drove off.

Three police vehicles were damaged, and three officers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Bartoli said.

Moore, of the South Shore neighborhood, was arrested later that afternoon in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth Street.

She is expected in court Thursday on three felony counts each of aggravated assault of an officer, aggravated battery to an officer and criminal damage to property.