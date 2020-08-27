Woman hit, killed by Metra UP-NW train near Gladstone Park

A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning near Gladstone Park on the Union Pacific Northwest line.

She was hit about 6:15 a.m. near the station by outbound train no. 603, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

A woman about 50 years old was pronounced dead at the scene near Northwest Highway, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Details were not yet released Thursday morning by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.