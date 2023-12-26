Woman identified in Roseland fatal shooting

A woman who was fatally shot Monday in Roseland has been identified.

Sherell Brown, 35, was found unresponsive around noon behind a home in the first block of East 110th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy released Tuesday said she died of a gunshot wound to the back, and the medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

No arrests were reported.