Woman in backseat of vehicle discharges handgun, wounding passenger: police

A 35-year-old woman was shot while in a vehicle on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of South State Street.

At about 10:20 p.m., the victim was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, when a 24-year-old woman, who was in the backseat, discharged a handgun.

The victim ws shot in the right arm. She was taken to the hospital, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The offender is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.