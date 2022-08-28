Expand / Collapse search

Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Clearing
CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday.

Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The 27-year-old man then crashed into a 40-year-old woman who was in the crosswalk. The woman was killed.

The man was cited for obstructed front windshield and failing to provide due care to a pedestrian in the roadway.