Woman injured after crashing into car, Albany Park restaurant

An 18-year-old woman was injured after crashing into a restaurant early Friday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman was traveling in an Infinity about 12:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue where she struck a Toyota Camry before crashing into a restaurant, Chicago police said.

She injured her arm and was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said.

No one else was injured and the part of the building she struck was unoccupied, according to police.

The woman was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and driving without a license, police said.