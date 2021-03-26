Woman injured in West Town hit-and-run

A woman was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday in West Town.

The woman, 29, was crossing the street about 9:15 p.m. when a small black sedan hit her in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The driver fled the scene and has not been located, police said.

Less than two hours earlier, a male was killed in a hit-and-run in Washington Park on the South Side.

Area Five detectives and the Major Accidents Unit are investigating.