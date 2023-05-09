Woman killed, 13-year-old boy wounded in shooting on Near West Side

A woman was killed and a teen boy was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Near West Side late Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:17 p.m., a 13-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman were seated inside a vehicle in the 2300 block of West Van Buren when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the ear. He was listed in stable condition.

The woman was shot in the chest and transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.