Woman killed, 4 injured in 6-vehicle crash on I-294

A woman died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 294 in southwest suburban Willow Springs.

The crash started about 12:10 p.m. after a Chevrolet Impala sideswiped a Volkswagen Jetta while driving at a high rate of speed in the left lane of southbound I-294 in Willow Springs, Illinois State Police said.

The Impala veered back towards the median and traveled over the wall into the northbound lanes, where it struck a Ford F-150 and a Hyundai Elantra before slamming head-on into a Honda CRV, which was subsequently hit by a box truck, police said.

A 64-year-old Bloomingdale woman riding in the Honda died at a local hospital, police said. The 62-year-old man driving the Honda was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Impala’s driver, a 29-year-old Palos Heights man, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the box truck, a 43-year-old man, and a passenger in the Volkswagen, a 69-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

All lanes on I-294 were closed in both directions for over four hours, police said.

Charges are pending further investigation.