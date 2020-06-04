Woman killed, 5 injured after CPD vehicle crashes during chase in Lake View

article

A man driving a vehicle wanted in a homicide led police on a chase throughout Chicago Wednesday evening during which a squad car crashed in Lake View and left a woman dead and several other people injured.

The man, 22, was driving the dark-colored Jeep about 8:15 p.m. near 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue when officers noticed it was possibly wanted for several crimes in the nearby suburbs, Chicago police said. They tried to curb the Jeep in the 9400 block of South Union Avenue, but it took off and led police on a chase into Irving Park on the North Side.

The man crashed the Jeep near Irving Park Road and Keystone Avenue, and ran to a nearby gas station where he stole an idling 2016 Nissan SUV, police said. He left the gas station and took off east on Irving Park Road with police in pursuit.

Emergency crews respond to a crash June 3, 2020, at Irving Park Road and Ashland Avenue. (Andy Boyle/Sun-Times)

While chasing the Nissan with their sirens activated, a marked squad car slammed into a Ford Explorer traveling north on Ashland Avenue, police said. The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she died.

The squad car spun out and and hit a Hummer stopped at the red light, police said. The Hummer’s driver, a 62-year-old man, and two passengers, a 29- and 44-year-old woman, were all taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Two officers were injured in the crash as well and are in fair condition, police said.

The man drove the stolen Nissan back to the South Side before crashing into a pole in Bridgeport, police said. He tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody in the 800 block of West Pershing Road, and later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Illinois State Police said the Jeep was wanted in at least one homicide.

Area Three detectives and the Major Accidents Unit are investigating.