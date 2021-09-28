Woman killed by pick-up truck while crossing street in North Mayfair

A 59-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pick-up truck Monday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood.

The woman was crossing the street in between traffic around 11:24 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Elston Avenue when she was hit by a 2018 Ford pick-up truck, police said.

She was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Police said the incident did not appear to be alcohol-related.