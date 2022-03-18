Woman killed in Chicago hit-and-run

A woman died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run Thursday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was found lying unresponsive on the street around 8:07 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

The woman suffered trauma to the head and body and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.