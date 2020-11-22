Woman killed in crash near Hoffman Estates

A woman was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 90 near suburban Hoffman Estates.

Megan Sergeant, 26, was driving a 2008 silver-colored Chevrolet Cobalt about 5 p.m. west on I-90 when she veered into a concrete barrier and kept traveling along the shoulder before coming to a stop near the Dundee Avenue ramp, Illinois State Police said.

She was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found she died of blunt force injuries from the crash and ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

