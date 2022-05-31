Woman killed, 7 hurt in fire at Calumet City apartment building

A woman was killed and three firefighters were among seven hurt in a fire Monday night at a Calumet City apartment building.

Firefighters responded to a blaze around 7 p.m. at the 312-unit apartment building located at 200 Park Avenue.

Heavy fire was reported in a second-floor unit near the rear of the building that extended to the seventh floor and roof line area, officials said.

A woman who lived in the building died due to injuries she suffered on the seventh floor, officials said. She has not yet been identified.

Three firefighters and four residents were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Two dozen fire and EMS agencies helped Calumet City with their response to the blaze.