Woman killed in hit-and-run after two vehicles engage in gunfight on North Side: CPD

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run after gunfire erupted between two vehicles Sunday morning in North Center on the North Side.

The crash occurred in the 2400 block of West Irving Park.

At about 3:03 a.m., a Toyota Camry and a black Sedan were traveling westbound on Irving Park from Damen when occupants from each car began shooting at each other.

The Toyota Camry then struck a Nissan Rogue which caused a 37-year-old female passenger of the Nissan to be ejected from the vehicle, police said.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Nissan was transported for observation, but did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.

The occupants inside the Toyota fled the scene after the crash.

They have not been located.

The black sedan continued driving and left the scene.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Three detectives and Major Accidents are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.