Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 34-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of West Columbus.

At about 8:28 p.m., the victim was crossing the street when she was struck by a black SUV that was heading westbound, police said.

The vehicle did not stop, and fled the scene.

The woman sustained trauma to her body and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody, as detectives investigate.

Police noted that the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.

