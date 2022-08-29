Woman killed in Morgan Park double shooting

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The pair was riding in a vehicle around 8:47 p.m. when a gray Chrysler pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them in the 1900 block of West Monterey Avenue, police said.

The Chrysler followed the other car and gunman got out of the vehicle and continued shooting at the pair in the other car, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the lower body and was also taken to Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.