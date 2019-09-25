Woman killed in rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road ramp in Lake Station

article

A woman was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday on an Indiana Toll Road offramp in Lake Station, Indiana.

The 48-year-old Gary woman was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe south about 5:30 a.m. on the ramp from the toll road to eastbound I-80/94 when she “failed to negotiate the curve,” according to a statement from Indiana State Police Sgt. Ann Wojas.

The Tahoe rolled onto its passenger side, slid into the concrete barrier wall and came to a stop on its side facing the wrong way on the ramp, state police said.

The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Wojas. The ramp was closed for investigation and cleanup until 8:42 a.m.