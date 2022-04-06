Woman killed in single-car crash near UIC campus

A woman died after crashing her car into a fence Wednesday morning near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the Near West Side.

The 27-year-old was driving a Honda Civic around 4:39 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road when she crashed into a fence, police said.

She was transported University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified her.

No other injuries were reported.

