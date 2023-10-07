Woman killed, man grazed in South Shore shooting

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

They were outside about 10:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when a group of people opened gunfire on them, Chicago police said.

The woman, 23, and the 24-year-old man took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound and declined medical attention, police said.

No arrests were reported.