Woman killed on Tri-State Tollway in Des Plaines identified

The woman who was struck by two vehicles and killed on the Tri-State Tollway in Des Plaines early Saturday morning has been identified as Collette Smith, 31.

Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on northbound I-294 near mile marker 46.5 just before 1 a.m.

Smith was hit by a white passenger vehicle that fled the scene. A Fed-Ex semi-truck also hit the victim and remained on scene until police arrived.

Smith was 31 and a resident of Des Plaines.

Police found the white vehicle involved in the crash and arrested the driver.