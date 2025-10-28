Woman killed in South Side drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was shot Monday in the 7600 block of South Vincennes Ave. Police said someone in another vehicle opened fire, hitting her in the abdomen. The woman later died at the University of Chicago Hospital.



A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed late Monday afternoon in a drive-by on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

The woman was sitting in a vehicle around 4:49 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Vincennes Ave. when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. She died about 40 minutes later, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.