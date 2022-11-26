Woman killed, teen injured in drive-by shooting on South Side

A woman was killed and a 14-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting on the South Side Friday night.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was walking with a teenager in a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street when someone in a Black SUV started shooting at them.

The woman was shot in the hip and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced shortly after.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital pin good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The suspects got away. Area Two detectives are investigating.