Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side

A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights.

About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street.

She then lay in the street and was struck by a silver Nissan sedan, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No citations were issued to the driver.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.