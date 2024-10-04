Woman manipulated boyfriend into suburban family's execution over fake Mexican cartel threat: police

The Brief Investigators reveal that a woman convinced her boyfriend to murder a family, claiming orders from a cartel. The boyfriend, Nathaniel Huey Jr., and his girlfriend, Ermalinda Palomo, were found dead days later in a murder-suicide. Romeoville police conclude their investigation into the Sept. 2023 killings of the Bartolomei-Rolon family.



New details have surfaced in the investigation of the 2023 murders of a family in Romeoville, where police now say a woman manipulated her boyfriend into carrying out the killings by falsely claiming orders from a Mexican cartel.

Authorities believe 38-year-old Alberto Rolon, 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei, their two children, and three dogs were shot to death in their home on Sept. 17, 2023. Police discovered the bodies after a welfare check, with body camera footage capturing the chilling moment officers entered the suburban residence.

Investigators say Bartolomei was having an affair with the alleged killer, Nathaniel Huey Jr., who worked with her at an engineering company in Glendale Heights. Huey's girlfriend, Ermalinda Palomo, reportedly pretended to be a member of a cartel, sending him messages and posing as the cartel leader to manipulate him into believing the family had to be executed. Palomo allegedly sat in a car outside the home while the murders were carried out.

Featured article

Days after the killings, Huey and Palomo were spotted in Oklahoma, where they attempted to flee from authorities. Huey’s vehicle crashed and caught fire during a traffic stop. Police say Huey then shot Palomo before turning the gun on himself.

With these new findings, Romeoville police say their months-long investigation into the murders has come to an end.