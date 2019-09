article

A 24-year-old woman has been reported missing from Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Annette Ladesma was last seen July 25 in the 5600 block of South Archer Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a gray shift, brown shorts and white socks with green slip-on sandals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.