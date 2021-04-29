Woman missing from Avalon Park

article

A 47-year-old woman has been reported missing from Avalon Park on the South Side.

Carmia Patten was last seen March 18 near the 8200 block of South Avalon Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Patten is between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and has a light-brown complexion, police said. She has a dimple in her chin and numerous tattoos.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark leggings, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274.