A 62-year-old woman who has been missing since Christmas Eve from Englewood on the South Side has been located.

Sandra Griffin, who also goes by Samantha, was last contacted by phone on Dec. 24 and is missing from the 6000 block of South Sangamon Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert about 4 p.m. Sunday, saying she had been located.