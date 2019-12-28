Woman missing from Garfield Ridge since Christmas has been found safe

article

UPDATE: Margarita Perez has been found, police said late Saturday afternoon.

EARLIER STORY: Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Christmas Day from Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Margarita Perez, 44, was last seen near 56th Street and Rutherford Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is a 5-foot-6, 185-pound woman with green eyes and red hair, police said. She has been known to frequent the area near 53rd Street and Millard Avenue.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.