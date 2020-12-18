Woman missing from South Shore since 2019
CHICAGO - Police are seeking help locating a 37-year-old woman reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood since 2019.
Requita Goff was last seen Nov. 28, 2019, in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to a missing person flyer from Chicago police.
Police did not explain the delay between her missing date and the news release.
She is 5-foot-2 and also goes by "Aaliyah."
Police asked anyone with information to call Area Two SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.