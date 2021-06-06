Woman missing from Wentworth Gardens

article

A 63-year-old woman has been reported missing from Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

Tina Davis was last seen Saturday in the 3800 block of South Wells Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Davis is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweat shirt and pink shoes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.