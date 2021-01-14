Woman missing from West Pullman
CHICAGO - Police are seeking help locating a woman reported missing from West Pullman on the Far South Side.
Patricia Taylor was last seen Jan. 7 near the 11700 block of South Sangamon Street, according to a missing person alert from police.
Taylor, 36, wore a black coat, blue jeans and white shoes.
Taylor may be with a man named "John" who drives a white Ford pickup, police said.
Police asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.