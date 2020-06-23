Woman on bicycle run over, critically hurt by city truck in Avondale

A bicyclist was run over and critically injured by a city vehicle Tuesday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. as the 31-year-old woman was biking northwest in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said.

As she turned right on Belmont Avenue, a truck behind her also turning right struck her and dragged her under the vehicle, police said.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

The 48-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Swedish Hospital for observation. He told investigators that the bicyclist was in his blindspot, a police spokeswoman said.

The truck belonged to the Chicago Department of Transportation, a law enforcement source said.