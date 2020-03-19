Woman pulls infant out of SUV during Near North Side attempted carjacking

A woman who was being carjacked Thursday on the Near North Side pulled an infant from the backseat of her SVU as the attacker jumped inside.

The 22-year-old was on the street about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North State Street when a male walked up, pointed a gun and demanded her property, Chicago police said. The suspect took some of her things and ran towards her vehicle, which was parked nearby.

As he got in the SUV, the woman opened the backseat door and pulled a 6-month-old girl from inside, police said. A 60-year-old man who was nearby tried to approach the vehicle but the carjacker pointed the gun at him.

The suspect got out of the woman’s vehicle and got into a dark-colored sedan which sped off west on Chestnut Street, police said. No injuries were reported.