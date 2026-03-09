1 in custody after police shooting on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - One person is in custody after a shooting involving Chicago police on the city's West Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred late Monday afternoon in the 800 N. Homan Ave.
Chicago police have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects involved.
The department said no officers were injured. It's unknown whether anyone else was hurt.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.