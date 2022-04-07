Woman, 32, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing over the weekend from Chicago's Northwest Side.

Jennifer Hall, 32, was last seen Sunday and resides in the 2800 block of North Menard Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Hall is 5-foot-1, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP