Woman reportedly refused to leave St. Adalbert's Church over removal of stained glass windows

A woman was removed from a historical Pilsen church Tuesday after refusing to leave the property and confronting workers who were allegedly removing stained glass windows.

At about 2:27 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to St. Adalbert's Church located in the 1600 block of West 17th Street for a call of a person who refused to leave the property.

When officers arrived, they informed the woman multiple times that it was unlawful to enter and remain on the property.

Police say they gave multiple lawful orders to vacate the property, however, she refused to comply.

Residents say St. Adalbert's has been the cornerstone of the Mexican and Polish communities for more than a century. Many of them marched Tuesday, saying that they are determined to not let anything happen to the church.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The friends of the woman who refused to leave the property said she went inside the church to stop workers from removing stained glass windows.

"She got inside, then they closed the door with her. They don't want to let her go until their bosses gonna come," said Izabella Sadowka, a church supporter. "She wants to confront them and let them know, they shouldn't work over there, they shouldn't destroy this church, because there is a landmark."

Police say the woman was eventually taken into custody and charges are pending.

On Monday, the Chicago Landmark Commission voted unanimously to grant the building preliminary landmark status. Residents have been fighting to save the church since the Archdiocese closed it in 2019.

There are still other approvals that are needed before the church is granted full landmark approval.

FOX 32 reached out to the Archdiocese for comment, but have not yet heard back.