Woman rescued after vehicle left roadway, submerged into Fox River in St. Charles

A 62-year-old woman was rescued after her vehicle left the roadway and partially submerged into the Fox River in St. Charles Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:33 p.m., St. Charles police and fire units, along with Geneva and South Elgin Fire Departments, responded to a report of a car in the Fox River.

Upon arrival, first responders found a four-door Sedan in the river near the 200 block of North Riverside Avenue — approximately 25 feet from the river wall, authorities said.

The vehicle was partially submerged with one occupant inside.

Firefighters entered the water and made contact with the driver.

The 62-year-old female driver was conscious with no apparent injuries, authorities said.

She was taken to land, treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital.

She was evaluated due to exposure in the cold water, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle left the roadway in a parking area located in the circle drive at the north end of North Riverside Avenue.

The cause for the vehicle leaving the roadway has not yet been determined.