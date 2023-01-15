Woman seriously hurt after being shot in the head on South Side

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in crucial condition after being shot in the head in Burnside Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 9400 black of South Chaplain Avenue just after 1 a.m. when she was shot.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

There are no details on the incident at this time and there is no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.