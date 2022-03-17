Woman seriously injured, firefighter hurt in Cicero apartment blaze

A woman was seriously injured and a firefighter was hurt Wednesday night in an apartment fire in west suburban Cicero.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. in the top floor of an eight-unit apartment building in the 1800 block of South 51st Court, officials said.

Firefighters rescued a 71-year-old woman from the building. She suffered third-degree burns to her face, neck and arms and was taken to Loyola Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition, officials said.

Officials said he suffered burns to over 35 percent of her body.

A Cicero firefighter injured his arm and was treated at West Suburban Hospital.

The Cicero Fire Department is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.