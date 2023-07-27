Woman sexually abused at Chicago bus stop: police

Chicago police are warning residents about a man who sexually abused a woman at a bus stop in East Garfield Park on Tuesday.

The woman was standing at a bus stop near the intersection of Madison and Kedzie avenues around 9:22 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind and sexually abused her, according to Chicago police.

After the attack, the man fled south on Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man between 29 and 30 years old, short dread lock hairstyle, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and red and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.

What you can do to stay safe: