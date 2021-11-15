Woman sexually assaulted in lobby of Loop building, suspect sought

Chicago police are seeking a man wanted in connection with sexually assaulting a woman in the lobby of a Loop building.

A 37-year-old woman was waiting for an Uber about 11:20 p.m. in the lobby of a building at 100 South Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police.

Police say a Black male entered the lobby, wrapped his arms around her in a "bear hug" and lifted her off the ground.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The suspect allegedly rubbed the woman's "vaginal area", over her clothing, according to a police report.

(Chicago Police Department)

The man fled when another person entered the lobby, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-to-late 20's, standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, between 160 and 180 pounds, police said. He also had short, dreadlock-style hair.

Advertisement

Police ask anyone with information to contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8261.