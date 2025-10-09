Home invader sexually assaults woman in Logan Square

The Brief A woman was sexually assaulted late Wednesday inside a Logan Square home, police said. The attacker stole her belongings before fleeing, and no arrests have been made.



A woman was sexually assaulted in a home Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

Police said the suspect entered a residence in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman. He then stole her personal belongings before fleeing.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.