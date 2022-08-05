Woman shoots, kills attempted burglar who broke into Gary home: police

A Gary woman fatally shot a man who broke into her home Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Gary police were called to a home around 5:10 a.m. for a call of burglary in progress in the 200 block of Roosevelt Street.

The suspect broke a window to enter the residence and the 56-year-old homeowner told police she open fired but was unsure if she had him, police said.

Police found the 36-year-old man in the front of the residence with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office. His identity has not been released.

The Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.