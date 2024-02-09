Woman, 34, shoots man during fight in South Shore

A woman shot and seriously wounded a man during a fight Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 34-year-old woman was arguing with a 39-year-old man around 5 a.m. when it escalated into a fight inside a residence in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue, police said.

The woman, who has a FOID and is a concealed carry license holder, pulled out a gun and shot the man in the torso, police said. He was transported to the Universiyt of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene. The woman was questioned by Area Two detectives.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related.