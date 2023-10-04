Woman shoots man during argument in South Deering

A man was shot and critically wounded during an argument with a woman Tuesday night in the South Deering neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was arguing with a woman he knew around 10:45 p.m. when she pulled out a handgun and shot him in the 8600 block of South Manistee Avenue, police said.

The man was shot once in the chest and was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.