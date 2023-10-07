Woman shoots man during fight inside Engelwood home

A woman shot a man after they got in an argument at a home in Englewood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim and the suspect, who knew each other, were in a home in the 64000 block of South Carpenter Street at about 12:54 a.m.

The woman, 52, pulled out a handgun during the argument and shot the man, 44.

The victim was shot in the left hip and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police arrested the woman and are investigating the incident.