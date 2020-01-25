Woman shot 3 Illinois State troopers, killing 1, before fatally shooting herself in Lisle cigar lounge, police say

article

A woman opened fire in a cigar lounge in west suburban Lisle Friday, killing a retired state police officer and injuring two others. The two who were injured in the shooting include another retired state police officer and a current state police officer, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened at 10:12 p.m. at The Humidor, 1600 Ogden Ave. in Lisle, and was captured on surveillance video, according to Lisle police.

Multiple people were sitting in a media room watching a big-screen TV when the 51-year-old woman stood up, drew a gun and shot a 51-year-old man seated in front of her in the back of the head, police said. She then fired at two other men before shooting herself in the head.

The woman died at the scene, police said. The 51-year-old man, who was a 22-year veteran of the Illinois State Police, was taken to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

The two other men, 55 and 48, were also taken to hospitals. The 55-year-old, who is a retired state police officer, suffered serious injuries and remains in stable condition. The 48-year-old, who is a current state police officer, is in serious but stable condition, according to ISP.

Authorities have not released their identities pending notification of family members.

Police said the woman and the men knew each other, but the extent of their relationship is still under investigation.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment."

The shooting was contained to the business and “there is no danger to the community,” according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by Lisle police, the DuPage MERIT Major Crimes Task Force and DuPage County.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.