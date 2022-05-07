Woman, 22, shot after argument in West Lawn

A woman was shot after an argument Saturday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was in a car with someone around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Marquette Avenue when they started arguing, police said.

She got out of the car and was shot once in the stomach, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.