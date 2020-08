A woman was shot during a drug deal Sunday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The shooter fired into a vehicle about 6 p.m. during a “narcotics transaction” in the 4500 block of North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old woman in the vehicle was struck in the shoulder and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.